FCC Webinar to Answer Low Power Stations’ EAS Questions

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is set to host a free webinar designed for low power broadcasters that will cover a number of topics dealing with the Emergency Alert System, including instructions on how to register and file in the EAS Test Reporting System.

WebEx will be the host for the webinar, or attendees can copy and past https://www.fcc.gov/EAS-test-requirements-and-reporting in their web browser to gain access. Questions for the webinar can be emailed to alerting@fcc.gov. For those unable to attend live, the webinar will be archived at www.fcc.gov/live.

Open captioning or other accommodations will be made available upon request to fcc504@fcc.gov, or by calling the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.

The webinar is scheduled for July 11 at from 1-1:45 p.m. ET. Pre-registration is not required to attend.