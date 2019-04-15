EVS Celebrates Anniversary With New Products

LAS VEGAS—EVS kicked off its Monday afternoon press conference with a celebration of the 25th anniversary of its founding. The event included a recap of its beginnings and mentions of milestones through the years.

Nicolas Bourdon, marketing and communications director for EVS

Company executives also announced new products, starting with XNet-VIA, an Ethernet-based network that enables fast sharing of high-resolution content between the company’s XT-VIA and XS-VIA servers. XNet-VIA also permits convenient transcoding between HD and 4K content.

“It’s a new kind of media sharing network that enables you to connect different XT-VIA and XS-VIA servers together, with three times more bandwidth than the legacy network that we had between our servers before,” said Nicolas Bourdon, marketing and communications director for EVS.

The XNet-VIA system can support up to 64 servers, providing the capacity to handle even the largest sporting events.

One recent EVS customer was on hand to discuss its sports program and its partnership with EVS. The University of Miami outfitted its athletic facilities with EVS servers, networking systems and software-defined Dyvi switchers. Thanks to the configurability of the network and Dyvi switcher, the school is able to deliver back-to-back broadcast-quality sports productions with just hours between events.