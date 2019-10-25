The Video Show to Focus on Esports, On-Location Production

WASHINGTON—Sports remains TV’s biggest draw and is often at the forefront of the latest broadcast and production technologies, so it’s only natural that it would get a spotlight as part of the 2019 Video Show. The Sports Production stream at the conference will talk with top sports producers about what it takes to provide a top-notch production no matter the field, real or virtual.

The series of sessions, which will all take place on Dec. 4, will kick off with a talk from Gary Jobson of Jobson Sailing, who will provide an insight into the perils of broadcasting in the middle of the ocean, discussing his experience covering America’s Cup, the Volvo Ocean Race and other marquee sailing events.

Following the U.S. women’s victory at last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, IBM Aspera’s Jonathan Solomon will share how they handled remote production and livestreaming to bring the game action from France to fans all over the world.

The popularity of esports only seems to be increasing, and a panel of experts will discuss all of the things that make esports that latest sports craze, and what might be the next step. The panelists will include Trevor Williams, Capitol Underground Gaming; Benjamin “Noskills” Archie, Hashtag Arena; Josh Hafkin, Game Gym; and Cait McGee, 1HP Gaming.

Other sessions will dive deep into some of the production elements of live sports. Topics will include the growing capabilities of sports production at smaller colleges, high school schools and the minor leagues; the demands of the mobile unit market; and producing content for in-arena video boards.

For more information on the Sports Production stream, click here.

The 2019 Video Show will take place from Dec. 4-5 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.