ERI’s High Rejection, Low Pass Filters Coming to 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Electronic Research Inc.’s NAB Show portfolio will include two new high rejection, low pass harmonic filters designed for high-band VHF television applications, the CF232 and CF3032.

The CF232 is rated for 6 kW average power, ATSC 1.0 (3 kW ATSC 3.0) with 1-5/8-inch unflanged flush cut female input and output connections. The CF3032, meanwhile, has 3-1/8-inch unflanged flush cut female input and output and is rated for 25 kW average power, ATSC 1.0 (16 kW ATSC 3.0). These 13-section filters provide harmonic attenuation of 60 dB minimum from the second through the fifth harmonic.

