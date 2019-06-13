CTA Seeks CES 2020 Speakers; 3.0 a Question Mark

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) this week issued a call for speakers for CES 2020, Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas. Notably missing from the specified topics on CTA’s speaker list was ATSC 3.0 Next Gen TV.

Speakers at CES 2019 (from L to R): John Battelle of NewCo'; Marc Pritchard and Kathy Fish from P&G. (photo courtesy of CTA)

“Global innovation will achieve its fullest potential by embracing individuals from all backgrounds,” said Karen Chupka, EVP at CES. “We’re calling on the entire tech industry to ensure we have full representation and a diversity of voices on the CES 2020 stage.”

The absence of 3.0 from the list of speaker topics may not be as bad for broadcasters as it initially appears. According to a CTA spokesperson, the list of topics enumerated in the call for speakers was not comprehensive.

That list specified CTA was seeking speakers to address: 5G, advertising, marketing, content and entertainment, AI, healthcare, product design, sourcing and manufacturing, resilience, smart cities, sports, tourism and hospitality and transportation, including automotive technology.

When asked why Next Gen TV speakers were not being sought, the spokesperson replied next-gen TVs, including 8K and full immersive entertainment, will be “a strong focus of the show” in the conference program and on the exhibit floor. The conference program is still under development, and as of now CTA is unable to confirm whether or not 3.0 TVs, receivers or other devices will make the cut, the spokesperson added.

Many broadcast backers of Next Gen TV have looked hopefully to CES 2020 as the coming-out party in the consumer electronics industry for 3.0 TVs, receivers and other related devices.

Information on how to apply to be a speaker is available on the CES.tech website. Submissions will be accepted through July 12.