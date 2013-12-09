Commerce Secretary Pritzker to Speak at Consumer Electronics Show

ARLINGTON, VA.— United States Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker will speak at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show, featured in the SuperSession “Innovation: Keeping America Open for Business.”



The 2014 edition of the show will be held Jan. 7-10, 2014, in Las Vegas.



Secretary Pritzker will join CEA President and CEO Gary Shapiro to discuss the Commerce Department’s efforts to spur economic growth. The session will take place Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N255-257.



“The Commerce Department plays an important role in driving the growth of our nation’s innovation infrastructure – from promoting trade expansion and domestic manufacturing, to increasing access to a highly-trained workforce,” said Shapiro.



Additionally, the Consumer Electronics Show is a participant of the Department of Commerce’s International Buyer Program. Through the U.S. Commercial Service’s network of offices worldwide, the IBP recruits pre-screened foreign buyer delegations and brings them to the show to connect U.S. companies with international buyers.



The CES SuperSessions are part of the conference program, featuring keynote addresses from Audi, Cisco, Intel, Sony and Yahoo! leaders. The program also includes conference tracks, sessions and speakers exploring innovations and trends in the tech industry.