Cinegy Bringing TV Pack, Multiviewer & Capture Pro to IBC 2017

WASHINGTON—Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout will showcase the new Cinegy TV Pack, the latest version of Cinegy Capture PRO, and an advanced Cinegy Multiviewer, the most flexible and efficient multiviewer the company has ever produced.



Cinegy TV Pack is an all-in-one live production and playout package that provides, literally, everything needed to get a pixel-perfect TV channel on air at a very affordable price.



Whether purchased outright or on a cost-effective annual subscription, Cinegy TV Pack does everything, and more, in a software-only environment. The pack includes Cinegy Air PRO plus Cinegy Type for real-time playout and multi-channel automation, including channel branding and CG; basic Cinegy Capture PRO for real-time ingest; Cinegy Multiviewer for multi-channel video monitoring; Cinegy Live for mixing and cutting; and Cinegy Convert for transcoding and batch processing.



New Cinegy Multiviewer software couples OTT servers with mid-range NVIDIA graphics cards to effortlessly decode up to 24 channels of HD. This is because of the multiviewer software’s ability to offload most processing onto the NVIDIA GPU to take full advantage of its power.



Cinegy Multiviewer can also share RAM with all relevant Cinegy software running on the same machine, creating a machine-wide frame buffer that can instantly share output with any Cinegy software application running on the same system.





Capture PRO Cinegy Capture PRO is multi-channel, multi-format real-time ingest software that enables real-time content streams to be reliably recorded and made accessible as quickly as possible. Cinegy Capture PRO now includes native ProRes support, Dolby Digital and Dolby E decoding, DANIEL2 codec support and many other enhancements.



This is paralleled with improvements to Cinegy Desktop, a universal production tool that provides real-time access to media in Cinegy Archive along with a powerful suite of tools for logging and editing, and an almost limitless ability to import and export media to third-party non-linear editing and automation systems. Cinegy Desktop now includes substantial upgrades to the effects available to the timeline sub-system, along with an all-new GUI design and native x64 support.



Cinegy Managing Director, Co-owner, and Co-founder Daniella Weigner said, “These substantial improvements and new offerings are just the thin edge of the wedge of what we have to offer at IBC 2017. We are always developing exciting new features across our entire portfolio. The result is that it has never been easier to get a channel on air.”



IBC 2017 will take place from Sept. 15-19. Cinegy will be located at booth 7.A30.