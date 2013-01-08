CEA: 2013 Industry Revenues Forecast at $209 Billion

ARLINLGTON, VA. -- Revenues for the consumer electronics industry are projected to grow nearly three percent, reaching a new record-high of $209.6 billion, according to the semi-annual industry forecast from the Consumer Electronics Association. The forecast also shows 2012 industry revenues reached $204 billion, up five percent from the previous year. CEA President and CEO Gary Shapiro announced the forecast in his opening remarks Tuesday at the 2013 International CES.



Mobile connected devices continue to drive industry growth:



Tablet computing will continue double-digit growth in 2013. Unit sales of tablets are projected to reach 116 million this year, up 45 percent from 2012, when 80 million tablets were sold to dealers. Industry revenues for tablets are expected to surpass $37 billion this year, up from $31 billion in 2012.

Smartphones continue to be the primary revenue driver for the industry with growth projected to continue in 2013. Unit sales of smartphones are projected to reach 130 million this year, up from 111 million in 2012. Smartphone shipment revenues are expected to surpass $37 billion in 2013, up from $33 billion in 2012

Laptop/notebook computer sales will continue to rise as 26 million units are projected to be sold in 2013 accounting for $17 billion in revenue.

“CEA’s forecast once again confirms that CE products play an increasingly indispensible role in consumers’ lives,” said Steve Koenig, CEA’s director of industry analysis. “Consumer adoption of smartphones and tablets continues to expand briskly, as mobile connected devices take center stage in today’s connected, digital lifestyle.”



There are a number of bright spots within the television category that are helping drive overall industry growth, despite total unit sales of displays falling slightly in 2013. Both unit sales and revenues for LCD displays are projected to increase this year. A record-high 30.4 million LCD TVs are expected to ship to dealers in 2013, resulting in more than $15 billion in revenue. Innovations within the display category continue to grow. Sales of TV sets with 3D functionality are projected to increase 39 percent to more than 5.7 million units in 2013. Internet-connected displays will also see strong growth this year, with unit sales reaching 12.3 million, up from 9.2 million in 2012.



Elsewhere in the industry, a number of other categories are expected to see growth in 2013, including:



Audio: Soundbar shipments are projected to increase 22 percent to 2.2 million units.

Auto-sound: Aftermarket head units supporting Internet radio are projected to see sales nearly double, surpassing 2 million units. Digital Imaging: Shipments of compact system cameras with interchangeable lenses are projected to grow 22 percent to 1.1 million units.

Set-Top Boxes: Network-enabled digital media set top box shipments are expected to hit 7.4 million units, a gain of 13 percent over 2012.

The U.S. Consumer Electronics Sales and Forecast 2008-13 (January 2013) is published twice a year, in January and July. It was designed and formulated by CEA, the most comprehensive source of sales data, forecasts, consumer research and historical trends for the consumer electronics industry.