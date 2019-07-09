Calrec to Showcase VP2 Virtualized Mixing System at IBC 2019

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec will make the first IBC showing of its VP2 virtualized mixing system at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Using the company’s Assist software for setup and control, VP2 has no physical control surface. Assist can be accessed from multiple locations via a web browser. The software also makes it possible to give a technical director or operator one level of control while reserving a deeper level for engineers to finetune the setup or recall setups as needed.

With a 4U core, VP2 leverages Calrec’s Hydra2 networking solution and is available in three DSP sizes, 128-, 180- and 240-input channels.

ImPulse

Calrec Special Control Protocol (CSCP) makes it possible to control the audio console completely with an automation system. For broadcasters with limited space, VP2 offers the benefit of using a Calrec console without requiring a physical control surface.

The company also will feature its ImPulse core audio processing and routing engine with AES 67 and SMPTE 2110 connectivity. Compatible with current Apollo and Artemis control surfaces, ImPulse provides a simple upgrade path for Calrec users.

ImPulse provides 3D immersive path widths and panning for next generation audio applications. Its integral AoIP router supports NMOS discover and connection management as well as mDNS/Ravenna discovery. Future scalable expansion allows up to four DSP mix engines and control systems to run independently on a single core simultaneously.

The company also will showcase its H2-IP Gateway and AoIP Modular I/O controller card.

See Calrec Audio at IBC 2019 Stand 8.C61.

More information is available on the Calrec Audio website.