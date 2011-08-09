Broadcast Networks - Paul Wallis, Sales Director



Q. Evaluate 3D one year after it was perhaps over-hyped by various industry types at IBC 2010—what is the reality settling down into?

Whilst 3D may have been over hyped, there are now genuine cases for 3D production and a clear return on investment can now be shown.



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC?

Broadcasting to a range of devices, thus enabling consumers to engage with the content that they want, when they want and where they want. Also, improvements to workflow, enabling quicker and more cost-effective programming.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC and that broadcasters should look for there?

We are showing a world first—the smallest ever four-camera production vehicle utilising the latest Land Rover Discovery 4 and some really great technology. This vehicle will be showcased on the Sony stand and it is anticipated that the combination of workflow improvements and cost saving will be of huge benefit to our clients. More info to follow.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

No other four-camera vehicle can offer such go-anywhere production capability. This type of capability would normally be associated with a much larger OB vehicle.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

Broadcast Networks is based in Alton, United Kingdom and we have 14 permanent members of staff and plenty of contractors depending on the projects being worked on. We also have facilities in Amsterdam and Milan.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favourite restaurant or pub?

I have been going to IBC for the last 18 years! A fond memory was when Sony first introduced High Definition on the big screen—I was stunned by the amazing pictures. In terms of restaurants and pubs my current favourite is Momo—the black cod with spicy miso is superb!



