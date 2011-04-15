Broadcast Engineering announces NAB 2011 Pick Hit winners

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for NAB 2011. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!



*Subject to verification

Adobe

CS5.5 Creative Suite

Software



Atomos

Samurai

SSD



Blackmagic Design

ATEM Television Studio

Production switcher



Blackmagic Design

HyperDeck Studio

SSD



Convergent Design

Gemini 4:4:4

HD recorder



Decimator Design

Decimator MD-DUCC

cross-converter



DK Technologies

DK Meter

Audio Loudness meter



Ensemble Designs

Avenue flexible matrix router

router



Evertz

Overture RT live

4-channel server



Grass Valley

MediaFUSE (v2.0)

content repurposing



Hoodman

Ruggedized SDHC card

memory card



IBM

LTFS

Archive tape file system



Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT)

Nucomm Newscoder 4

A/V encoder



Leader

LV5770 multi-monitor

'scope



livetouch Broadcast Solutions

multitouch

station/studio graphics system



Panasonic

AG-AF100

AVCHD camcorder



Penta

HD 2line Pro PDP-24W

LCD monitor



Phabrix

Rx

test instrument system



RadiantGrid

New Media Automation Platform

A/V file processing platform



RF Central

microLite HD Elite system

MPEG-4 wireless camera system



Ross Video

Carbonite

mid-sized production switcher



SAN Solutions

ArtiSAN DR-4100

Dual channel DDR



Signal Telecommunications

Signal-RapidFI

3G/4G backhaul



Sony

BVM-E250

OLED monitor



Sony

SR-R1000

storage unit



Sony

PWM-F3K

camcorder



Sound Devices

USBPre 2

USB sound mixer



Volicon

Observer TS

Logging recorder



WideOrbit

WO Master Control

broadcast automation



Wohler

AMP2-16V

A/V processing monitor



Wohler

Presto

Router



Zixi

video delivery cloud

cloud CDN (Haivision)

