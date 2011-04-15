Broadcast Engineering announces NAB 2011 Pick Hit winners
Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for NAB 2011. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.
Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!
*Subject to verification
Adobe
CS5.5 Creative Suite
Software
Atomos
Samurai
SSD
Blackmagic Design
ATEM Television Studio
Production switcher
Blackmagic Design
HyperDeck Studio
SSD
Convergent Design
Gemini 4:4:4
HD recorder
Decimator Design
Decimator MD-DUCC
cross-converter
DK Technologies
DK Meter
Audio Loudness meter
Ensemble Designs
Avenue flexible matrix router
router
Evertz
Overture RT live
4-channel server
Grass Valley
MediaFUSE (v2.0)
content repurposing
Hoodman
Ruggedized SDHC card
memory card
IBM
LTFS
Archive tape file system
Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT)
Nucomm Newscoder 4
A/V encoder
Leader
LV5770 multi-monitor
'scope
livetouch Broadcast Solutions
multitouch
station/studio graphics system
Panasonic
AG-AF100
AVCHD camcorder
Penta
HD 2line Pro PDP-24W
LCD monitor
Phabrix
Rx
test instrument system
RadiantGrid
New Media Automation Platform
A/V file processing platform
RF Central
microLite HD Elite system
MPEG-4 wireless camera system
Ross Video
Carbonite
mid-sized production switcher
SAN Solutions
ArtiSAN DR-4100
Dual channel DDR
Signal Telecommunications
Signal-RapidFI
3G/4G backhaul
Sony
BVM-E250
OLED monitor
Sony
SR-R1000
storage unit
Sony
PWM-F3K
camcorder
Sound Devices
USBPre 2
USB sound mixer
Volicon
Observer TS
Logging recorder
WideOrbit
WO Master Control
broadcast automation
Wohler
AMP2-16V
A/V processing monitor
Wohler
Presto
Router
Zixi
video delivery cloud
cloud CDN (Haivision)
