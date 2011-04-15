Trending

Broadcast Engineering announces NAB 2011 Pick Hit winners

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for NAB 2011. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

*Subject to verification

Adobe
CS5.5 Creative Suite
Software

Atomos
Samurai
SSD

Blackmagic Design
ATEM Television Studio
Production switcher

Blackmagic Design
HyperDeck Studio
SSD

Convergent Design
Gemini 4:4:4
HD recorder

Decimator Design
Decimator MD-DUCC
cross-converter

DK Technologies
DK Meter
Audio Loudness meter

Ensemble Designs
Avenue flexible matrix router
router

Evertz
Overture RT live
4-channel server

Grass Valley
MediaFUSE (v2.0)
content repurposing

Hoodman
Ruggedized SDHC card
memory card

IBM
LTFS
Archive tape file system

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT)
Nucomm Newscoder 4
A/V encoder

Leader
LV5770 multi-monitor
'scope

livetouch Broadcast Solutions
multitouch
station/studio graphics system

Panasonic
AG-AF100
AVCHD camcorder

Penta
HD 2line Pro PDP-24W
LCD monitor

Phabrix
Rx
test instrument system

RadiantGrid
New Media Automation Platform
A/V file processing platform

RF Central
microLite HD Elite system
MPEG-4 wireless camera system

Ross Video
Carbonite
mid-sized production switcher

SAN Solutions
ArtiSAN DR-4100
Dual channel DDR

Signal Telecommunications
Signal-RapidFI
3G/4G backhaul

Sony
BVM-E250
OLED monitor

Sony
SR-R1000
storage unit

Sony
PWM-F3K
camcorder

Sound Devices
USBPre 2
USB sound mixer

Volicon
Observer TS
Logging recorder

WideOrbit
WO Master Control
broadcast automation

Wohler
AMP2-16V
A/V processing monitor

Wohler
Presto
Router

Zixi
video delivery cloud
cloud CDN (Haivision)