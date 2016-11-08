Blackmagic to Demo Digital, Live Production Cameras at GV Expo

WASHINGTON—Blackmagic Design will demonstrate its digital film and live productions cameras, including URSA Mini 4.6K with URSA Studio Viewfinder. The compact URSA Mini camera with EF or PL lens mount, 4.6K Super 35 sensor and 15 stops of dynamic range, is lightweight and balanced for handheld use and comfortable enough for all-day shooting. URSA Mini 4.6K features professional 12G-SDI connections, 5-inch foldout touchscreen monitor and side grip with camera control functions as well as dual CFast card recorders and built in stereo microphones.





URSA Mini URSA Studio Viewfinder is a high-resolution 7-inch studio viewfinder with variable tension mounting points, tally, external controls and more that turns Blackmagic URSA Mini into a professional studio camera.



Additional cameras include Micro Cinema Camera, a miniaturized digital film camera optimized for remote use, as well as Micro Studio Camera 4K, a tiny HD and Ultra HD live studio camera that can be remotely controlled via SDI.



The company will also be showcasing Video Assist and Video Assist 4K, which add professional monitoring and recording to any SDI or HDMI camera, along with DaVinci Resolve 12.5 editing, grading and finishing software.



Blackmagic Design will be on the show floor in booth 201.



