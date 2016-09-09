Blackmagic Announces New Products and Biz Deals at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM—Blackmagic has been busy in the first few days of IBC 2016, announcing a number of new products and a pair of recent company acquisitions.

The first such business acquisition was for blue and green screen removal systems provider Ultimatte; the company has recently worked on incorporating its green screen technology for virtualized sets. And after announcing that it was seeking a buyer in July, audio software and hardware developer Fairlight has found one in Blackmagic.

New Blackmagic products introduced during IBC include the Teranex AV, a broadcast quality standards converter for AV professionals. Modeled after the Teranex Express, the new model features both 12G-SDI outputs and simultaneous Quad SDI output connections, as well as HDMI 2.0a input with a loop HDMI output and a HDMI output for after processing. It also features XLR audio inputs and consumer Hi-Fi connections. Blackmagic plans to release the Teranex AV in September at a price of $1,695.

DeckLink Mini Monitor and Mini Recorder cards

Upgrades have also been made to the DeckLink Mini Monitor and Mini Recorder products, adding UHD and HDR support. Both models are four lane generation2 PCIe cards with 6G-SDI and HDMI 2.0a connections for working in SD, HD and UHD formats up to 2160p30. Each is also compatible with the Blackmagic Desktop Video SDK. Both models are now available for $195 each.

Updates were also made to both the Video Assist and DaVinci Resolve systems. Video Assist 2.2 will be available starting next week and offers the ability to save DNxHD 220, 145 and 45, along with DNxHR HQ, SQ and LB files; manual screen control is also now available. The 12.5.2 update for the DaVinci Resolve system adds additional metadata support into RAW files from Blackmagic Ursa Mini cameras.

Blackmagic also announced a $1,000 price deduction on its HyperDeck Studio 12G, making it available for $1,495.

Blackmagic is located at stand 7.H.20 during IBC 2016, which is currently underway and runs through Sept. 13.