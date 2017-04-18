Bitcentral Shows Latest Newsroom, Automation and Master Control Innovations at NAB 2017

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – Bitcentral will demonstrate the latest features and capabilities of its portfolio of newsroom workflow, automation and master control automation solutions at the 2017 NAB Show.



CORE:news, Bitcentral’s flagship news production suite, offers several new enhancements, including:

—Updates and enhancements to its Oasis user interface that enable easier searching for content across various stations through various device types such as mobile devices, which improve collaboration and maximize the usage and value of news assets and packages.

—Support for Apple Mac-based workflows. Apple Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro CC will be demonstrated running on Mac systems with Precis™

—Attach integration allowing seamless workflow by eliminating the need to switch between applications to edit in these NLE’s while leveraging CORE:news. —Integrated connected camera workflows across the three main broadcast news camera platforms that support wireless file upload – JVC, Panasonic and Sony – thanks to the enhanced Create ingest and editing utility in CORE:news.

—File naming and sharing is demonstrated to simplify, speed up and automate file ingest operations.

—NRCS integration between Precis and the Ross Inception system, which increases the CORE:news level of integration.



Bitcentral will also demonstrate the CORE:news integration with Adobe Premiere Pro on Windows and the Mac OS. Adobe Premiere Pro enables editing in the field, with exported files contributed back to the station through Bitcentral’s browser-based Contribution Portal.



The pre-configured H.264 export options in Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Media Encoder CC—both part of Adobe Creative Cloud—allow editors to choose quality level and file size based on codec parameters. This determination is made based on the available time before a story goes to air; more time allows higher quality levels to be utilized.

Bitcentral’s Contribution Portal and Precis Transcode features work in tandem to facilitate the seamless publishing of the story to the Precis playout’s newsroom computer system with no manual intervention needed inside the station.



Bitcentral’s Central Control master control solution has received several enhancements in the areas of syndication content processing and advanced join-in-progress operation. Notably for NAB 2017, Central Control is now available in application-specific versions that offer superior price-performance while preserving Central Control’s functionality combined with targeted, intuitive operation based on simplified UIs. Complementing the full version of Central Control are the following additions to the product lineup: light edition, ad insertion with graphics, channel branding, and studio, which is optimized for live production.



Demonstrations of the company’s OTT solution Continuum will showcase the mixing of live production and automation-driven playlists with support for ad insertion. Additionally, the partnership with Brightcove is highlighted by Continuum sending a 24/7 linear feed to the cloud for adaptive bitrate transcoding, packaging and content distribution to mobile devices, showcasing apps that can be quickly customized to expand broadcasters’ brands to mobile and OTT audiences.



Bitcentral is showing in booth SU2610.