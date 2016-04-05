Band Pro Featuring Prime Lens, VR Rig at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Band Pro Film and Digital will feature flagship products from several manufacturers at the 2016 NAB Show. From IB/E Optics, a German optics manufacturer, Band Pro will showcase the new Raptor FF prime lens family, comprised of 100mm, 150mm and 180mm focal lengths.



IB/E Raptor lenses feature full frame (24mmx36mm) coverage, 1:1 magnification, consistent T2.9 T-stop, and durable cine mechanics. Band Pro will also show IB/E’s new S35xFF Expander series, in both 6K and 8K configurations, which provides full frame coverage using your current 35mm lenses, making your existing glass ready for full frame cinematography.

Dark Corner Virtual Reality Rig

Band Pro visitors will be able to test-drive the latest Virtual Reality (VR) technology, including Radiant Images’ new Dark Corner Virtual Reality rig. It features four Sony A7S MKII full frame sensor cameras capable of capturing high-quality images even in low light environments. The new Pufferfish interactive VR dome/monitor and Sony’s new BVMX300 30-inch 4K OLED master monitor will also be on display.

At the booth, Band Pro will also feature the 40mm Summicron-C—a highly anticipated focal length in the Leica Summicron-C family—from lens manufacturer CW Sonderoptic; cutting edge dollies by Italian manufacturer Cinetech; and Semote remote camera control, including expanded functionality for Amira and Alexa Mini cameras. Colorist Bobby Maruvada will be giving Filmlight Daylight demos.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Band Pro Film and Digital will be in booth C10408. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.