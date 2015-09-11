AJA Debuts 4K Encoding Card and More at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM—AJA helped kick off IBC 2015 with the announcement of five new products, including a new 4K multi-channel HEVC encoding card and the FS3 4K upconverter.

Corvid HEVC

The Corvid HEVC is a 4K mutli-channel encoding card that will be included in AJA’s Developer Program. Corvid HEVC is a PCIe 2.0 eight-lane video encoder card that provides real-time, low-latency HEVC encoding at 4K, 1080p HD and lower resolutions. The Corvid HEVC can be integrated into Windows and Linux applications with AJA’s SDK. Audio and metadata are also capture and included in the encoded file. Corvid HEVC is now available to AJA developer partners.

The FS3 is the latest in AJA’s line of FS professional frame synchronizers. The system combines frame synchronization with high-quality 4K up-conversion technology to integrate SD and HD signals into 4K workflows. Users also have the ability to input SD or HD resolution SDI via BNC or Fiber and send up-converted 4K/UHD to multiple BNC and Fiber outputs simultaneously. It can also up-convert HD or SD inputs to 4K/UHD up to 60p. The FS3 can also operate as an SD or HD frame synchronizer. FS3 will become available in October at a starting price of $2,995.

AJA also debuted multiple new mini-converters, including the HB-T-SDI, HB-R-SDI, ROI-HDMI and HD10MD4. The HB-T-SDI and HB-R-SDI extend 3G-SDI signals over Ethernet cable, utilizing the industry standard HDBaseT protocol, and supporting bi-directional IR and RS-232 for device control. The ROI-HDMI offers real-time region-of-interest scaling and SDI video output from HDMI computer outputs. The HD10MD4, meanwhile, is a miniature digital downconverter designed to convert HD-SDI video to SD-SDI and analog component/composite video. AJA also introduced a new firmware for the HA5-4K Mini-Converter. All converts and the HA5 firmware will be released in October.

A new range of openGear rack cards and frames were introduced as well. The new cards include OG-1x9-SDI-DA, a 1x9 SDI re-clocking distribution amplifier; the OG-FIBER-2R, a two-channel fiber to SDI converter; and the OG-FIBER-2T, a two-channel SDI to fiver converter. There is also the OG-3-FR, a 2RU, 20-slot openGear frame able to support any openGear compatible card. In addition, AJA unveiled the new version 12.3 for the KONA, T-TAP and lo line video and audio input/output devices.

For more information, visit www.aja.com.