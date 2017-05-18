AES New York Opens Advance Registration

NEW YORK—The doors to the Audio Engineering Society’s 143rd International AES Convention in New York are now open with the announcement of online advanced registration. The International AES Convention serves as an audio education, networking and gear exhibition, featuring three full days of presentations, events and experiences.

Interested registrants who sign up through advanced registration, which will offer the lowest price on technical program All Access badges, will also receive complimentary Exhibit-Plus registration until June 17. In addition, with AES New York 2017 being co-located with NAB Show New York 2017, registration at any level for AES New York will give attendees access to the NAB Show New York exhibition floor and the content in the NAB Show New York’s Core Package.

For full program details about AES New York 2017, visit www.aesshow.com.

AES New York 2017 will take place from Oct. 18-21 at the Jacob Javits Center.