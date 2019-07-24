5G Tech to be Prominent for Rohde & Schwarz at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Rohde & Schwarz’s IBC booth this year plans to introduce attendees to a number of new products that cover varying sectors of the broadcast industry, including 5G broadcast, studio production, content mastering, storage and distribution.

A new 5G broadcast core system will be part of the demonstration, which enables R&S terrestrial transmitters to deliver LTE/5G broadcast content. The company will also offer updates on the 5G Today trial taking place in Bavaria, Germany, for which it is a participant.

PKU100

R&S is also bringing its PKU100 family of satellite solid-state Ku-band uplink amplifiers, including the new addition of a 750 W outdoor variant. R&S will demonstrate the new models live operation wrapped around the latest T&M equipment.

Following its stop at the 2019 NAB Show, the R&S PRISMON.cloud monitoring-as-a-service platform will be on-hand at IBC, which now provides monitoring of SMPTE 2110 on-premise streams in the dashboard, incident notification via email and an REST API for integration of status data in network management systems. The entire R&S PRISMON monitoring and IP multiviewer family is set to benefit from increased capacities for SDI/ASI-I/Os, enhanced configuration for PTP and support for extended color spaces with SMPTE ST 2110-based input signals.

Other R&S products will showcase a number of new updates. The SpycerNode media storage system now comes in a compact 2U height unit version and new JBOD capacity extension units. The SpycerPAM is a production asset management system that allows for workgroup editing and integration of various editing and mastering platforms.

A new version of CLIPSTER DCI/IMF mastering system includes a Dolby Vision iCMU to facilitate media conversion from high peak luminance HDR to low peak luminance HDR or SDR on live output through SDI or HDMI, as well as support for Dolby Atmos Home workflows.

In addition, the Venice studio production platform now supports NMOS IS04/IS05 and configuration via web service, while the RelayCaster has new software updates for greater reliability of contributing and distributing live content via unmanaged IP networks, and the ability to provide link redundancy with the use of two separate internet connections.

R&S will showcase all of these technologies at booth 7.B21 during IBC 2019, which runs from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.