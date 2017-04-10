4K 4Charity Fun Run Adds Sponsors

LAS VEGAS—The 2017 NAB Show will be kicking off in two weeks and one of the events during the week will be the 4K 4Charity Fun Run, which recently announced that it has secured a number of sponsors. To date, the event has secured 16 sponsors, a 100 percent increase from the 2016 race, per Elemental.

Among the sponsors that have signed up for this year’s race are HBO, Comcast Technology Solutions, The Weather Company, Aspera, Nokia OZO, Verimatrix, Dolby Laboratories, Accedo, Brightcove, BroadStream Solutions, Irdeto, Vizrt, ChyronHego, SVG, Tektronix and Wazee Digital. The race is also supported by association partner NAB and media partners NewBay Media and Rapid TV News.

Proceeds raised by sponsors and participants will benefit non-profit organizations Mercy Corps and Women Who Code

This will be the fourth year of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the NAB Show. The 4km race will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.4K4Charity.com. Interested sponsors should contact Kate Incerto at incertok@elemental.com.