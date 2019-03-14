2019 NAB Show Product Spotlights

LAS VEGAS—As the NAB Show approaches, here’s a sharper focus on some of the products that will be on display.

Broadcast Pix

Commander allows remote switching on mobile devices using Chrome, Safari, Firefox or other web browsers. The touchscreen control platform for BPswitch integrated production switchers, Commander now offers full-motion viewing of all cameras and production elements, as well as access to all workflow tools, through a standard internet connection.

The Commander platform allows BPswitch customers to switch live productions from any location using a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Ideal for corporate, government, religious and educational facilities, Commander allows live productions to be switched from a seat in the audience, office across town or even a satellite facility across the country.

The control-over-IP option offers low latency and is accessed through the BPNet IP ecosystem, which is powered through the ioGates cloud-based media management platform.

With its streamlined user interface, Commander makes it easy to execute sophisticated productions. An integrated PTZ camera control overlay is well suited for touch interfaces.

Embrionix

The emFUSION-6 SDI-IP gateway features support for HD, 3G and SMPTE ST2110 UHD. The software-defined gateway is ideal for remote broadcast production—a simple, cost-effective way to ensure smooth interconnection of baseband equipment, and supporting all resolutions from SD to UHD-IP.

For remote production, one of the emFUSION’s 4x ports can be configured with a 1GE Ethernet connectivity, which is embedded in the 25GE or both. Signal return is then carried out over just one fiber link, reducing extensive cabling and streamlining costs. Hitless redundancy (ST2022-7) is provided through dual network connectivity, while an optional frame synchronization on encapsulation eliminates the need for genlocking cameras. Easy control is achieved through Ember+, RESTful or NMOS protocols.

Kino Flo Lighting Systems

Video media product reviews are calling the new Diva-Lite 21 “the Swiss army knife of pro lighting,” “the number one, all-in-one,” and “the go-to interview light.” By any name, the Diva-Lite 21 LED softlight marries award-winning light quality with advanced design features.

Like Kino Flo’s cinema production lights, the electronic field production Diva-Lite comes loaded with camera LUT software that syncs the light to HD cameras for a nearly 100 percent CRI match. (The default setting is already at CRI >95/TLCI 98.). The Diva-Lite 21 operates on batteries and house power, and includes a 90-degree focusing louver, white, RGB, lighting effects and other firmware modes. It weighs in at 10 pounds (5 Kg), displays 30FC at 10 feet and has center mount for location work, and yoke and pole-op yoke versions for studio lighting.

Signiant

Signiant Jet is a brand-new SaaS solution for automated, reliable, system-to-system transfers of large data sets between locations around the globe. Built on Signiant’s unique and proven SaaS platform, Jet brings powerful, lights-out, enterprise-grade capabilities—previously only available to the largest media companies—to small and mid-size organizations with multiple locations, or that regularly exchange large data sets with partners, customers and suppliers.

Capable of multi-Gbps transfer speeds, Jet employs a new patent-pending, intelligent, self-learning mechanism that optimizes recurring, time-critical, long-distance transfers. Jet’s unprecedented speed and intuitive visual interface make the process of automating and monitoring file transfers fast and easy, while its simple pricing model scales to the needs and budget of any size company.

Offering the industry’s highest security and performance standards, including Signiant’s fastest transport mechanism yet, Jet enables the next evolution of automated, global workflows.

VidOvation Corp.

Turner Sports recently used the AVIWEST HE4000 HEVC encoder to transport 20 live camera feeds from Paris to Atlanta for the Ryder Cup. Designed for the distribution and contribution of content over unmanaged networks such as the public internet and cellular, the HE4000 uses AVIWEST’s Safestreams transport protocol to cuts costs in multicamera, live-action REMI and at-home productions.

The HE4000 is a reliable and more cost-effective alternative to satellite, fiber and telecom. The challenge is maintaining perfect video genlock and lip sync across multiple cameras. AVIWEST’s HE4000 4K UHD & HD HEVC live encoder and PRO Series bonded cellular transmitter with SafeStreams technology can do just that. Bonded cellular capability can be added to the HE4000 using the optional QUAD CellLink active antenna.

