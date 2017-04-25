2017 NAB Show Draws in 103,000+ Attendees

LAS VEGAS—103,443 people registered for the 2017 NAB Show, according to the National Association of Broadcasters. The number, which is the total preliminary registered attendance, tops the final numbers from the 2016 NAB Show of 102,513.

Of the 103,000+ attendees there were 26,714 international attendees from 161 countries. News media attendees topped out at 1,518.

On the exhibition floor, NAB reports that 1,806 companies were featured across 1,091,792 net square feet of exhibit space.

All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.

The 2017 NAB Show ran from April 24-27 in Las Vegas.