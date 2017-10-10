2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Gets Down To Business

Robert Weller

ARLINGTON, VA.—The 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium returned to its Washington, D.C. area “roots” today after four years on the road. The technical conference, which has been an annual industry event since the early 1950s, kicked off with opening remarks from Society president William Hayes, who then introduced Symposium co-chair, Robert Weller.

“Welcome to the 67th IEEE annual broadcast symposium,” said Weller. “We have over 170 people registered this year, which testifies to the importance that working engineers and consultants place on this event,” noting that sessions would feature a number of industry leaders and cover a variety of technologies, including the U.S. TV broadcast spectrum repack, hybrid radio and more.

Before beginning the scheduled presentations, Weller shifted to a somber note, asking conference attendees to observe a minute of silence in memory of the three TV tower workers–Brachton Barber, Marcus Goffena and Benito Rodriguez–who lost their lives in the recent Miami job site accident.

Symposium attendees pack the presentation room at the Key Bridge Marriott hotel in Arlington, Va., the venue for this year’s event.

More than 30 broadcast-related papers are scheduled for delivery during the Oct. 10-12 conference, with topics ranging from cybersecurity to the development of cameras for 8K UHD operation, and presenters traveling from as far away as Japan and Korea. In addition to conference track presentations, the Symposium will also feature luncheon keynote addresses with speakers from the Department of Defense, the Library of Congress and the Drone Girl organization.