Good to Know: 5 Things About Artel Video Systems

Here are five things Artel Video Systems wants attendees to know about the company before heading to the Government Video Expo. Artel will be on the show floor in booth 511.

1.Artel Video Systems Is a Brand You Can Trust

For more than 30 years, Artel has served as a global supplier of mission-critical telecommunications and broadcast equipment. Our equipment can be found in some of the most respected broadcast centers throughout the world. With each technology change, Artel has shown flexibility by navigating the highly dynamic telecommunications sector, moving quickly to develop market-driven solutions and maintaining our leadership role in providing a critical piece of today’s media supply chain.

2.Artel Video Systems Is a Leader Provider of Advanced Solutions

The broadcast industry as a whole is leveraging technological advances in video mobility, networking flexibility, video resolution and quality, and transport of media. These advances could also be used in government-centric applications. Artel has developed IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions addressing these trends.

3.Artel Understands the Challenges of Government and Military Video Applications

Government-centric broadcast and media applications can benefit from Artel’s proven technological advances found in our broadcast-quality video, audio and data transport solutions leveraging years of knowledge and experience. Engineered with government and military applications in mind, Artel’s products are reliable and easy-to-deploy. Our DigiLink and InfinityLink platforms are rugged and exceed industry standards for testing. Our FiberLink products do not store, in whole or in part, any transmission data in any components or circuitry.

4.Artel Will Showcase Video-Over-IP, 4K (UHD), and Satellite Scanning.

At Government Video Expo 2016, Artel will demonstrate the versatility of its product lines, from modular DigiLink and InfinityLink solutions for fiber and IP networks to standalone FiberLink fiber-optic transmission products. Solutions highlighted at the show will include new capabilities in video-over-IP, satellite scanning and 4K (UHD) transport.

5.Artel’s GSA Contract Now Includes DigiLink and InfinityLink Product Lines

Artel Video Systems made it easier for government and military organizations to purchase Artel's media transport solutions by extending our GSA Contract to include our InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms along with our FiberLink fiber-transmission products. We work directly with government agencies, contractors and resellers to provide solutions for the most sensitive, mission-critical government and military operations. Also, most of Artel’s portfolio of solutions are made in the United States.