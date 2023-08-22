TV Tech's Guide to KVM Switches Now Available

KVM technology offers media production professionals a versatile and efficient way to manage and control multiple computers or devices, enhancing productivity, collaboration, and resource utilization. Consolidating multiple computers or devices using a single set of peripherals (keyboard, video monitor, and mouse) provides for more efficient workflows, allowing users to switch between devices seamlessly, streamlining the workflow and reducing the need for multiple sets of peripherals.

With 4K becoming ever more present in media production, being able to share resources among multiple computers also allows media professionals to use KVM switches to optimize production by switching to more powerful computers for resource-intensive tasks.