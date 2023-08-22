TV Tech's Guide to KVM Switches Now Available
KVM technology offers media production professionals a versatile and efficient way to manage and control multiple computers and devices
KVM technology offers media production professionals a versatile and efficient way to manage and control multiple computers or devices, enhancing productivity, collaboration, and resource utilization. Consolidating multiple computers or devices using a single set of peripherals (keyboard, video monitor, and mouse) provides for more efficient workflows, allowing users to switch between devices seamlessly, streamlining the workflow and reducing the need for multiple sets of peripherals.
With 4K becoming ever more present in media production, being able to share resources among multiple computers also allows media professionals to use KVM switches to optimize production by switching to more powerful computers for resource-intensive tasks.
Click here to download TV Tech's free 2023 Guide to KVM Switches, where we take a look at how KVM technology is helping broadcasters and AV professionals get the most out of their media production systems.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.