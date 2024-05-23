TV Tech's 2024 Guide to NextGen TV Now Available

Latest free ebook on ATSC 3.0 takes a look at broadcasters' efforts to expand capabilities beyond the TV set

In our latest Guide to NextGen TV, TV Tech takes a look at the progress made in deploying the advanced broadcast standard as well as the potential market for datacasting via ATSC 3.0.

