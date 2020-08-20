TV Technology Launches 'TV Tech Talk' Video Series
By TVT Staff
We discuss the "new normal" of video production with Avid
Welcome to “TV Tech Talk,” a new bi-monthly series of video seminars in which we talk about the latest innovations and developments in the broadcast and pro video technology market with industry leaders and experts.
In this session, Craig Wilson, product evangelist for Broadcast and Media Enterprise, Avid Technology, provides his insights about working from home and how to deal with professional quality media editing. Several different approaches are discussed, including pure cloud solutions, home workstation solutions and mixed workflows. The tricky subjects of licenses and security are also discussed.
Please join Craig and host Wes Simpson as they have a straightforward technical discussion without the product jargon.
