Signiant Media Shuttle: the easiest way to send any size file, anywhere, fast.

Sending files with Media Shuttle is as simple as dragging and dropping them onto a web page.

Unlike FTP, Media Shuttle never requires training and you can be up and running in hours. Without relying on IT, portal administrators can track file movement, easily add or remove users, and create and customize unlimited portals.



A simple user-based pricing model makes Media Shuttle cost-effective for any sized business. With Media Shuttle you don’t have to worry about shipping hard drives, compressing files or breaking them into smaller files.

Media Shuttle makes it easy to send any size file, anywhere, fast.

Learn more at www.signiant.com/media-shuttle.