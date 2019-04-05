Round Two: New NDI Central Pavilion Details Emerge

LEAWOOD, Kan.—NewTek once again has organized an NDI Central Pavilion for the NAB Show (exhibition floor, April 8-11), and this year’s promises to be chock-full of new NDI-based goodies.

Come to the pavilion to see innovations from AJT Systems, a Division of Daktronics, ENCO, Intinor, MicroVideo, Panasonic, SQUID (aka SQD Technologies) and Stream Circle.

My previous NDI Central Pavilion blog, available here, looked at what Bannister Lake, 3D Storm, Etere Pte. Ltd, Changsha KILOVIEW Electronics, Medialooks and NewBlue are planning for the NAB Show.

AJT Systems, a Division of Daktronics

AJT Systems is expanding its SportApp 3 to support baseball. This addition comes on the heels of the fall 2018 SportApp 3 release with support for basketball, football, hockey and soccer.

The SportApp suite allows graphics playout control with connections to data feeds from various scoreboard controllers. SportApp 3 offers a new touch interface along with quick action buttons and dual-channel NDI and SDI support.

For in-game statistics, several types of data connections allow for fast and easy generation of in-game statistic graphics. Operators can build different layouts for statistics pre-game and push them to air in seconds. A refresh button ensures prebuilt stats always remain fresh with up-to-the-second information.

More information is available on the AJT Systems website.

To set up an NAB appointment email Jason Finder at Jason.finder@daktronics.com or call 954-776-4591.

ENCO

ENCO will demonstrate its latest NDI-capable automated workflow solutions for television. With its real-time speech-to-text engine, enCaption4 is an on-premise or cloud-based solution for generating accurate live closed captioning for TV and online video.

enCaption can now automatically generate captions through its NDI input stream, and output an NDI signal with captions keyed directly on top of the video stream. This capability simplifies the captioning workflow by eliminating the need for speculated encoding hardware.

ENCO also has added NDI compatibility to its MOM automation and media management system, taking in multiple feeds and distributing them over a single network connection

To learn more about the company visit the ENCO website.

Intinor

Intinor will showcase its Direkt router, the "Swedish Army knife of decoders." Offering up to eight NDI outputs, the router provides users with the flexibility needed to achieve the goal of an all-IP-infrastructure. The router supports IP streams, RTMP in or HLS pull and output of NDI.

Intinor will also feature its BRT (Bifrost Reliable Transport) protocol for bonding, error correction and redundancy. BRT adds a new level of stability to contribution and distribution.

To learn more about the company visit the Intinor website. To make an NAB appointment email Martin Weber at martin.weber@intinor.se or call +49 176 – 231 322 65.

Microvideo

Microvideo will highlight its Axim Studio, the company’s remote studio solution that allows broadcasters to connect with experts and commentators.

The Axim Studio makes it possible to deliver high-quality streaming video over a standard internet connection.



In addition to connecting with experts, Axim Studio allows newsrooms to connect with reporters, teachers with students, vloggers with followers, local governments with constituents and sports teams with fans.

For more information on Microvideo visit the company’s website.

To make an NAB appointment email Ian Hudson at ihudson@microvideo.co.uk or call +44 7747 014545.

Panasonic System Solutions Company

Fully integrated support of NDI|HX, NDI High Efficiency Mode, allows for built-in support of NDI by the Panasonic AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70 and AW-HN130 PTZ cameras, linking them directly to an NDI network with automatic detection by the NewTek TriCaster and the Panasonic AV-HLC100 Stream Studio. NDI support also makes possible seamless integration of the cameras with the hundreds of other NDI-capable products in the marketplace.

The AV-HLC100 Stream Studio is an all-in-one live production streaming solution, including an integrated PTZ camera controller, built-in audio mixer, titler, clips/stills player and multi-destination stream encoder in a single device. The HLC100 makes it possible for one person to operate everything from PTZ camera shooting to streaming transmission. Supported network protocols include NDI and RTMP (for direct transmission to live streaming services such as YouTube Live). A mix of NDI, SDI and HDMI video sources can be used.

To learn more, visit the Panasonic website.

SQUID (SQD Technologies)

SQUID is a software-driven solution for TV workflows. The company has focused on the Latin-American market for almost 20 years and completed many installations. An early adopter of NDI, SQUID has seen NDI become the most used video-over-IP technology in the markets it serves.

At the pavilion, the company will showcase how its software can manage all areas, including ingest, programming, emission and auditing, of a TV station in a single workflow. SQUID can be tweaked and customized to meet the needs of any workflow.

It supports playout and CG for NewTek TriCaster operation. Media Asset Management and archiving tools allow users to access and preview any clip in seconds. SQUID also allows any type of on-screen graphic to be used for branding, added either live or automatically with support of preset styles.

To learn more visit the SQUID website.

To set up an NAB appointment, email Renzo Imhoff at sales-manager@sqdtech.com or call 954-903-0853.

Stream Circle

Stream Circle is a cloud-native channel automation system with graphics engine that runs in public clouds, on premise enterprise platforms or on standalone computers.

Stream Circle runs legacy broadcast channels, info channels for OTT, news channels with integration to third-party MAM/CMS systems, school channels, visual radio channels and slowTV channels.

The company’s A.M.O.S (automated metadata-oriented scheduling) and easy integration with third-party data sources, like RSS or Twitter, allow creation of a visually attractive, fully automated channel based on pre-defined rules.

To learn more visit the Stream Circle website.

To set up an NAB appointment, email Michal Krsek at krsek@streamcircle.com.