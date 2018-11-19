NATAS Announces Tech, Engineering Emmy Award Winners

NEW YORK—The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the recipients of the 70th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards for their work in 11 separate areas.

“We award the Technology & Engineering Emmy Award to these outstanding companies and individuals who are the ‘tool makers’ of the industry that have materially affected the television viewing experience,” said Robert Seidel, chairman of the NATAS Technology & Engineering Committee.

NBCUniversal Company owned stations, Accelerated Media Technologies Inc. and Enterprise Electronic Corp. will be honored for pioneering development of mobile X-band radar trucks for television weather.

Sounds in Sync, Syncho Arts and the Cargo Cult will be recognized for automated sound conformation.

Unity Technologies and Epic Games Inc. will be present with the Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for 3D engine software for the production of animation.

Massive, Golaem, Basefount and Sidefx will be honored for their cost effective crowd simulation tools.

Packetstorm will be recognized for its pioneering development of a packet impairment test generator for SMPTE ST 2022.

NBC and Conus Communications (Hubbard Broadcasting) will receive an Emmy Award for development of a Ku-band satellite-based communication system for early satellite newsgathering.

NASCAR Productions, PSSI Global Services and Big Ten Network will be honored for large-scale “at-home” production of live sports. NBC Sports will be recognized for large-scale distributed production for live sports.

W3C, Microsoft, Comcast, Netflix and Google will receive an Emmy Award for standardization of HTML5, Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) and Media Source Extensions (MSE) for a full TV experience.

Fujitsu, Qvidium, Net Insight, VideoFlow, DVEO, Artel, Haivision, Cobalt, Zixi, AVI West, Streambox and Dejero will be honored for pioneering a reliable transmission method for live contribution and distribution TV links.

Peter Dillon, Al Brault, Hitachi, NEC, Panasonic, Sony and Toshiba will be recognized for pioneering development of the single-chip color camera.

The recipients will be honored in Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas during the 2019 NAB Show at the Wynn Encore Hotel.

More information is available on the NATAS website.