Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on Broadcasting

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making its way into media production workflows, taking on laborious, expensive tasks like closed captioning, metadata tagging and social media clip generation. TV Technology recently conducted a survey to investigate how the media and entertainment industry is deploying A.I. today. Sponsored by Quantum, the survey revealed that two-thirds of the organizations that have tested AI, have deployed the technology for at least one critical role in their workflow.

Other critical findings include:

The applications where A.I. is making a difference in M&E workflows

How A.I. is helping media companies with large media libraries

How the cloud –private on-prem and off-premise as well as public– fit into the A.I. equation

The acceleration in content creation and A.I.’s role in achieving speedy access to historical content

How different types of media organizations are deploying A.I.

A.I. and automated metadata creation

Click here to download.