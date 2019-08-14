A Technical Primer On NVMe, RDMA, And Other Emerging Technologies

HDD technology has long dominated because of good performance, relatively high capacity, and low cost per TB with flash. As price differences between HDDs and SSDs decreased, the desire for higher capacity flash SSDs has become worth the discrepancy – especially as the TCO can sometimes be lower because of density and power.

That’s where NVMe, Non-Volatile Memory express, comes into play. Designed to unlock the performance of all types of non-volatile memory, from flash SSDs to the latest persistent memory technology, this primer will describe how NVMe enables greater performance in both standalone and networked implementations, and some of the key use cases that can benefit from this speed.

