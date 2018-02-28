‘2018 Guide to ATSC 3.0’ Ebook Now Available

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—2018 is poised to be a big year for ATSC 3.0 and you can read about everything that has occurred and what is to come in TV Technology’s latest ebook, “2018 Guide to ATSC 3.0.”

The celebration of Next Gen TV’s official launch at January’s CES conference, what WRAL-TV has been working on in relation to the standard and a behind-the-scenes look at Sinclair/ONE Media’s ATSC 3.0 test lab are all covered by TVT’s industry experts.

To read the complete digital edition, click here.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.