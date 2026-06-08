FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for June 25 Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has released a tentative agenda for the June Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 that should include votes on emergency alerting, the E-Rate program, 911 reliability, submarine cables and other issues.

The FCC described the items up for consideration as follows:

Cutting Red Tape and Accelerate the Buildout of Wireline Infrastructure. The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose and seek comment on standards for when state and local statutes, regulations, and legal requirements have a prohibitive effect on the provision of wireline telecommunications services in violation of Section 253 of the Communications Act, particularly through the imposition of excessive delays and fees that impede infrastructure deployments and disincentivize investments in new infrastructure. (WC Docket No. 25-253).

The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose and seek comment on standards for when state and local statutes, regulations, and legal requirements have a prohibitive effect on the provision of wireline telecommunications services in violation of Section 253 of the Communications Act, particularly through the imposition of excessive delays and fees that impede infrastructure deployments and disincentivize investments in new infrastructure. (WC Docket No. 25-253). Reviewing E-Rate Program and Student Screen Time. The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that seeks comment on measures the Commission can take to better protect children when using E-Rate-funded networks, the Commission’s progress in ensuring affordable access to high-speed broadband to and within schools and libraries, and whether the Commission’s current interpretation of the Children’s Internet Protection Act is the best reading of the statute, and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes actions to strengthen E-Rate program integrity and streamline program administration. (WC Docket Nos. 26-133; 13-184; 21-93; 21-455).

The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that seeks comment on measures the Commission can take to better protect children when using E-Rate-funded networks, the Commission’s progress in ensuring affordable access to high-speed broadband to and within schools and libraries, and whether the Commission’s current interpretation of the Children’s Internet Protection Act is the best reading of the statute, and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes actions to strengthen E-Rate program integrity and streamline program administration. (WC Docket Nos. 26-133; 13-184; 21-93; 21-455). Improving Next Generation 911 Reliability and Interoperability. The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to improve reliability and interoperability in the nation’s Next Generation 911 (NG911) transition. The item would modernize and streamline 911 reliability rules for IP-based networks, promote interstate interoperability of NG911 systems, and eliminate unnecessary regulatory burdens. (PS Docket Nos. 21-479, 13-75).

The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to improve reliability and interoperability in the nation’s Next Generation 911 (NG911) transition. The item would modernize and streamline 911 reliability rules for IP-based networks, promote interstate interoperability of NG911 systems, and eliminate unnecessary regulatory burdens. (PS Docket Nos. 21-479, 13-75). Modernizing of the Nation’s Alerting Systems. The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that take steps to modernize the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The Report and Order aims to preserve the public’s trust in EAS by requiring targeted cybersecurity improvements to protect the system from cybercriminals and our nation’s adversaries. The Further Notice would propose additional ways to modernize EAS and WEA to make them more helpful to alerting authorities, less burdensome for participating communications providers, and better able to save lives. (PS Docket Nos. 25-224, 22-329, 15-91, 15-94).

The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that take steps to modernize the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The Report and Order aims to preserve the public’s trust in EAS by requiring targeted cybersecurity improvements to protect the system from cybercriminals and our nation’s adversaries. The Further Notice would propose additional ways to modernize EAS and WEA to make them more helpful to alerting authorities, less burdensome for participating communications providers, and better able to save lives. (PS Docket Nos. 25-224, 22-329, 15-91, 15-94). Accelerating the Buildout of Submarine Cables. The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would accelerate buildout of secure submarine cable infrastructure, while strengthening national security. (OI 24-523, MD 24-524).

The FCC publicly releases the draft text of each item expected to be considered at the next Open Commission Meeting. One-page cover sheets are included in the public drafts to help summarize each item. All these materials will be available on the FCC’s Open Meeting page: www.fcc.gov/openmeeting .

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. It will also be streamed live on the agency's YouTube channel.