Matthews Introduces LED Bulb Mounting Kit

BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews Studio Equipment has unveiled the BM1 Bulb Mount Kit, which is designed to enable greater versatility and support improved grip compatibility when working with professional battery-powered LED bulbs.

The kit comes with four Matthews BM1 Bulb Mounts made of sturdy, lightweight, matte-black molded nylon. Each has a standard lamp socket thread (1.25-inch outer diameter) to hold a single E26/E27 medium LED bulb. At the other end, a standard ¼-inch-20 female threaded insert is ready to accept a micro grip pin, scissor clamp or micro grip rod, the company said.

Two threaded micro grip pins are included to facilitate interfacing the bulbs with 5/8-inch (16mm) receivers. The kit also includes a micro grip rod for 3/8-inch (9.5mm) receiver. The included scissor clamp make bulb mounting easy from drop ceilings. A 2.6-inch (66mm) rubber coated disc magnet for mounting to steel beams, cabinets and other metal is included, it said.

The BM1 Bulb Mount Kit is available through the Matthews worldwide dealer network.