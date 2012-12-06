WLS-TV, KTRK-TV trial Ka-band newsgathering service

WLS-TV in Chicago and KTRK-TV in Houston have completed the first phase of field testing of ViaSat’s Exede Newsgathering Ka-band satellite newsgathering service.

For the tests, the stations used a high-capacity Ka-band SNG vehicle with single pushbutton 75cm auto-acquire terminal.

The high bandwidth, HD transmission speeds supported by the ViaSat-1 Ka-band satellite system makes it convenient to contribute breaking stories from the field using a reliable alternative to approaches.

The all-inclusive Exede Newsgathering service provides two-way IP connectivity between the newsroom and the reporter in the field. Reporters can leverage this connectivity to access graphics, file footage and still images at the station and add them to their reports.

“High-speed Ka-band satellite transmission is very powerful in terms of the performance and cost effectiveness of this new brand of satellite newsgathering,” said Jim Casabella, director, Advanced Technology, ABC-owned Television Station Group. The ABC trials also used the Dejero multi-rate video codec.