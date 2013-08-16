Washington Post deploys ENPS for new digital video channel

PostTV, The Washington Post’s new digital video channel for the Web and mobile, is using AP ENPS as its core production system.

PostTV’s first live program, “On Background,” launched July 29. With the help of AP ENPS, PostTV will produce additional live programs as well as news clips for a planned 30 hours of video per month.

AP ENPS centralizes the production of PostTV, with most of the staff using Macs. Scripting, planning, contacts and contact call logging are essential at PostTV. ENPS Mobile allows staff to work in the production system while out of the office using their phones, tablets and laptops.

"As we launched new original programming on PostTV, we were searching for an established production system that would tie it all together,” said Andrew Pergam, senior editor of video at The Washington Post. “ENPS allowed us to focus on what mattered: producing the best political video journalism."