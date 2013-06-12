TVUPack brings competitive edge to leading Thai broadcaster

TVU Networks has announced that one of the largest national broadcasters in Thailand, BBTV Channel 7, has selected TVUPack mobile cellular uplink solutions to expand its live broadcast capabilities.

BBTV Channel 7 has become increasingly reliant on the ability to provide live coverage of important news and events to its viewers. Over the past year, BBTV Channel 7 began testing a number of cellular uplink solutions in order to expand its live broadcast capabilities. After an exhaustive evaluation process of a number of different cellular uplink products, BBTV Channel 7 selected TVUPack because of its portability, ease of use, flexibility and superior picture quality.

For BBTV Channel 7, TVUPack has significantly expanded the broadcaster’s ability to deliver live video from more places. TVUPack gives it the edge in a highly competitive market, enabling the station to report breaking news faster. The TVUPack is not only easy to operate, but it’s easy to move between locations allowing for lightning fast setup and teardown during live shots. Whether it be a political disturbance or a tsunami, the system’s portability lets the station report the news in every environment, no matter the location. The ability to broadcast from on-location before anyone else has given BBTV Channel 7 a tremendous competitive advantage.

TVUPack has also provided BBTV Channel 7 with a cost-effective solution to cover news outside of Thailand. They used the TVUPack while covering the U.S. presidential elections, and were able to broadcast live from the United States to Thailand for a fraction of the cost of a satellite truck.