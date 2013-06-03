TV 2 Denmark implements Front Porch Digital into online video delivery

Danish public television station TV 2 has integrated Front Porch Digital’s DIVApublish mpx software-as-a-service (SaaS) publishing offering into its video delivery workflow. DIVApublish mpx manages online publication of the broadcaster's short-form editorial video content, and TV 2 plans to manage delivery of premium content stored in its DIVArchive content storage management (CSM) system in the second phase of implementation. The use of DIVApublish mpx will speed TV 2's time to market for new online features and functionality, such as Facebook sharing, to give it an edge in the market.

Currently, the editorial staff uses TV 2's own interface for the manual upload of short-form video, including self-produced news content, from a variety of sources. That interface communicates directly with the DIVApublish mpx API, which initiates the online-publication workflow. DIVApublish mpx, which integrates with TV 2's chosen ad provider, CDN, and other mechanisms, controls transcoding to multiple formats in order to reach a wide spectrum of devices.

TV 2 plans to link DIVApublish mpx to its extensive DIVArchive CSM system, where its premium content is stored, so that DIVApublish mpx can handle delivery for TV 2's subscription service, as well. This move will help TV 2 automate the process of publishing media into a premium service and maximize the potential of its archive.