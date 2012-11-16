Thuraya certifies multiple IP steaming systems for its satellite IP terminal

Thuraya Telecommunications Company has announced the certification of a suite of systems to further enhance its offer for the media and broadcast industry. At the heart of Thuraya MediaComms is Thuraya IP, a compact satellite data modem, which is now fully compatible with the media industry’s favored broadcast systems, including Clipway, Livewire, Globecast, Streambox and Quicklink.

The prevalence of journalism on-the-move, whereby a reporter can quickly and easily use a laptop coupled with a portable satellite broadband terminal to stream live images has changed the landscape of the media industry. Media companies will typically use various broadcast systems to enable IP streaming from the field to break the news first. In response, Thuraya has certified multiple systems to guarantee they are fully compatible with the Thuraya IP terminal.