Thomson Video Networks announces headend solutions for Indian digital transition

Thomson Video Networks has announced a new range of headend systems tailored to the specific requirements and capabilities of cable operators in India.

Based on the common Indian channel lineup, each system is designed to provide the appropriate level of encoding for a particular channel format. For SD content and channels available only through broadcasters' proprietary STB set-top boxes (STBs), Thomson Video Networks is offering its globally deployed ViBE VS7000 and ViBE EM1000 encoders. For HD channels and hybrid operators, the headend system includes the ViBE EM4000 multichannel encoder.

Indian cable operators are facing a government-mandated transition from analog to digital broadcasting in the coming months.

Thomson Video Networks' ViBE EM1000 is well suited for encoding analog audio and video inputs in either MPEG-2 or MPEG-4. For SD content and channels offered through broadcasters' proprietary STBs, the ViBE VS7000 allows transcoding of long-tail services and can be also expanded for multiscreen video delivery through software licenses.

For HD channels and hybrid operations, the ViBE EM4000 multichannel encoder enables advanced features such as HD/3-D encoding and dual parallel output. Housed in a 1RU chassis, the ViBE EM4000 can encode up to eight channels in H.264 and HD.