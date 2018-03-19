Thank You Dr. Chernock!

The Advanced Television Systems Committee announced Feb. 20 that Madeleine Noland of LG Electronics is taking over as chair of TG3, the technical group responsible for development of the ATSC 3.0 Next-Gen TV standard, from Dr. Rich Chernock, chief science officer of Triveni Digital.

Before closing the book on Chernock’s tenure as TG3 chairman, it seems appropriate to reflect on what has been accomplished and to offer a hat tip to the former TG3 chairman for his leadership in the quest to ensure a brighter future for broadcast television.

Chernock has successfully led the world’s brain trust of television technology through a standardization process in which those with various competing interests had to find compromise without compromising the standard.

One ATSC 3.0 member called Chernock’s demeanor “perfect for the time of going through the angst of birthing a new standard,” adding that he could “cut through the bull with the technical chops to back it all up and have the respect of everybody in the room.”

Mark Richer, president of ATSC, described Chernock as “a really good listener” and a “good reader” who digested “everything” in the detailed, technical correspondence of members of the various specialist groups that laid out the nuanced thoughts that needed to be considered and debated.

“Nobody is an expert on every part of ATSC 3.0, but Rich was able to expand his knowledge and skills very quickly to lead the whole effort forward,” said Richer. Equipped with that constant, newly acquired stream on information, Chernock was able to “set direction based on a great deal of knowledge,” he added.

As a result, the TV industry has been given a remarkable gift—a standard that is equally adept at delivering 4K UHD TV over the air as it is at transmitting mobile TV. One that supports IP-based datacasting, interactivity, AWARN alerting, OTT, immersive audio and so much more. Perhaps most important, ATSC 3.0 is not frozen in time but can be updated as new, more powerful generations of technology come along.

The TV industry owes a debt of gratitude to the many people who volunteered so much of their time and so many of their talents to make the Next-Gen TV standard a reality, but none more than Dr. Rich Chernock.