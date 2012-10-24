'Sounds of San Francisco' to revisit music history at AES

At the AES Show, Aging hippies and youngsters who wish they tasted the Haight or Woodstock will want to pencil in the “Sounds Of San Francisco” session scheduled to be held on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 11:15 am.

AES Special Events Chair Christopher Smith and photographer/journalist Mr. Bonzai will be hosting this fond gaze back at those golden days along with Joel Selvin, a Bay-area journalist who covered events in real time for a number of publications, including Rolling Stone, Melody maker and the LA Times.

Expect to be regaled with tales from the inner kingdom by Peter Albin, a founding member of Big Brother And The Holding Company, Huey Lewis And The News bassist Michale Cipollina, and an old hero of mine, Country Joe McDonald.