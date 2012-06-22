Sound Devices showcases new A/V recorders
Have $4,500 lying around?
In 1991, for that amount, you could have acquired one of the first ADAT decks; eight track digital recorders considered a steal at $4,000. Taking inflation into account, that’s about what you’ll spend on the new Sound Devices PIX 260 portable production recorder.
This 1/2 rack, 2-U chassis recorder let you record up to 32 tracks of 24-bit, 48kHz audio. It also records and plays files at up to 220Mb/s in high-quality, 10-bit 4:22:2 video, and it can accept and transmit up to 32 channels of audio over Ethernet.
A maximum of four SATA drives can be connected to the PIX 260 to ensure redundant recording. The unit has a built-in, 5in 800 x 480 pixel video display that lets users view video and setup-menu selections.
The PIX 240, a unit with streamlined features, is available now. The PIX 260 will be available in the near future.
