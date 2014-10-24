Satellite Update for October 24, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01046, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



Intelsat License LLC filed an application requesting modification of its authorization for Intelsat 5 to specify operations at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of its currently authorized location at 169.0 degrees EL and authority to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) in inclined orbit from that location using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat also requested authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and command functions on specified Ku-band frequencies.



From FCC Report SAT-01047, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to provide FSS via Intelsat 5 in inclined orbit at 157.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.



The Satellite Division removed HISPASAT-1B from the Commission's Permitted Space Station List at the request of the operator.



