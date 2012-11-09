Satellite Update for Nov. 8, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00908, Satellite Space Stations Accepted for Filing:



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) functions necessary to drift Intelsat 10 from 68.5 degrees east longitude (EL) to 47.5 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location. Intelsat also requested STA to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from 47.5 degrees once Intelsat 10 arrives there using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is requested on specified Ku-band frequencies.



• Intelsat also requested STA for 180 days to perform TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 7 from 68.65 degrees EL to 59.85 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location upon its arrival using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat requested STA to provide FSS from 59.85 degrees EL using the 3400-3700 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 6425-6725 MHz and 13.75-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Report SAT-00909 Actions Taken:



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, STA to Intelsat for 30 days to perform TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 7 from 68.65 degrees EL to 59.85 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies. It also allowed Intelsat to provide FSS from that location using the frequencies listed above in its application.



• Dish Operating LLC's request to modify its authorization for EchoStar 10 at 110.2 degrees west longitude (WL) was granted, allowing operation of EchoStar 10's R10 and T48 beams in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.



• The Satellite Division granted, with conditions, Intelsat License LLC's request for STA for 180 days to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 9 from 58.0 degrees WL to 43.10 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies. Once Intelsat 9 is at 43.10 degrees WL, Intelsat is allowed to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• EchoStar received STA for 180 days to continue to provide DBS service from EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees WL using 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth). TT&C is authorized on specified frequencies in these bands.



• The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC's request for STA to continue to conduct TT&C functions with Intelsat 706 during its move from 72.0 degrees EL to 157.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat was granted STA for 30 days to continue to operate Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL and provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized using specified C-band frequencies.



