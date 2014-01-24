Satellite Update for Jan. 24, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-00992, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC filed a request, in a “Petition for Specific Authority under Section 25.161(c),” to retain its authorization to operate Intelsat 16 in the 13.75-14.0 GHz frequency band at 58.1 degrees west longitude (WL). Intelsat has operated Intelsat 16 at this location using these frequencies until September 14, 2013, with it relocated it to 79.0 degrees WL. Intelsat stated it intends to return Intelsat 16 to 58.1 degrees WL in the spring of 2014, subject to approval.



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp. filed applications requesting special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to provide DBS service from three satellites at the nominal 61 degree WL orbital location. All three satellites use DBS channels 1 and 2 and EchoStar said it would continue to comply with conditions set for in the FCC's June 2012 order. The three satellites are EchoStar 16 at 61.5 degrees WL, EchoStar 12 at 61.35 degrees WL, and EchoStar 3 at 61.5 degrees WL.