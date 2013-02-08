Satellite Update for Feb. 8, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00928 “Actions Taken”:



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to maintain EchoStar 3 as an in orbit DBS spare at 61.8 degrees west longitude (WL) using center frequencies 12.201 GHz, 12.203 GHz, and 12.699 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 17.3015 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• EchoStar received STA for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 15 at 61.65 degrees WL and provide DBS service on channels 1-22 and 25-32 using 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth).



• The Satellite Division granted STA to SES Americom for 60 days to repoint the spot beams of AMC-16 at 85 degrees WL operating in the 18.6-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.4-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. After repointing, the AMC-16 Ka-band spot beams will to cover a slightly different area than previously authorized although in aggregate they will still provide coverage of the continental United States.



• Intelsat License LLC was granted STA for 30 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations with Intelsat 706 necessary to drift Intelsat 706 from 72.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 157 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 30 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized using specified C-band frequencies.



• The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 169.0 degrees EL to 65.45 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.



