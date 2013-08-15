Satellite Update for Aug. 15, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00966: “Actions Taken:”

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division announced that applications for new space stations, market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations, modifications to licensed space stations or amendments to pending applications will be accepted for the frequencies at 169 degrees east longitude (EL) previously licensed to Intelsat Licensee LLC beginning on Aug. 13, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The frequency bands available are 10.7-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz, and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 12.75-13.25 GHz (Earth-to-space). The Satellite Division noted that Intelsat relocated Intelsat 5 from the 169.0 degree EL orbital location in Oct. 31, 2012 and is not current operating or has it indicate any intent to operate another satellite at 169.0 degrees EL using the listed frequency bands.

• Iridium Constellation LLC was granted special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to operate its SV023 satellite as a non-transmitting spare, approximately 300 kilometers behind its SV094 satellite, and at an altitude of approximately 778 kilometers in its “Big LEO” non-geostationary satellite orbit constellation.