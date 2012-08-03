Satellite Update - Aug. 3, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00886, “Actions Taken:”
- The FCC International Bureau's Policy Branch found Dish Operating LLC's application for special temporary authority acceptable (STA) for filing after an initial review. Dish requested STA for 180 days to continue operating EchoStar 7 at 118.8 degrees west longitude (WL) using DBS channels 1-21.
From FCC Report SAT-00885, “Satellite Space Stations Accepted for Filing:”
- The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 20 at 68.5 degrees east longitude (EL). The satellite will use C, Ku and Ka-band frequencies 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 12.5-12.75 GHz, and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6675 MHz, 13.75-14.0 GHz, 14.0-14.5 GHz, and 29.5-30 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.
- SES Americom's request to modify its authorization for AMC-2 was approved. It specified operation at 19.0 degrees EL, rather than its previously assigned 4.98 degree EL location. SES Americom is authorized to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from the new location using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C to move AMC-2 to that location and to maintain it there is authorized on specified C and Ku-band frequencies.
- DirecTV Enterprises LLC received STA for 60 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain DirecTV 1R at 109.8 degrees WL using 17.305 GHz and 17.799 GHz for command, and 12.69825 GHz and 12.69925 GHz for telemetry.
