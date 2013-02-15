Raycom Media standardizes on Grass Valley EDIUS Pro 6.5

Raycom Media has selected Grass Valley EDIUS Pro 6.5 as its nonlinear editing (NLE) system of choice for its news operation.

Headquartered in Montgomery, AL, Raycom will integrate EDIUS Pro 6.5 with the Bitcentral media content management and Panasonic P2 media formats used at the stations it owns and manages. Any Raycom station using a previous version of EDIUS will be upgraded to EDIUS Pro 6.5, so that all edit seats are standardized across the organization. In all, more than 900 seats will be installed at 52 stations in 36 markets across the United States.

The main considerations for selecting EDIUS Pro 6.5 was the software's loudness metering, its ability to handle closed captioning, the USB dongle-free software licensing solution and the ability to deploy EDIUS Pro 6.5 across the entire enterprise, including desktops and laptop field editors. By using Grass Valley's EDIUS, Raycom will be one step closer to simplifying the way its content is produced and delivered across multiple platforms.

“All of our stations have been using EDIUS 5.5 for a while and love it,” said David Folsom, VP and CTO for Raycom Media. “The release of EDIUS Pro 6.5 gave us the perfect opportunity to not only standardize our NLE systems across our organization, but to also address specific production needs. The fact that we have the same editing ability in all of our stations and our journalists’ laptops makes our workflows much more efficient.”

The roll out will begin with Raycom bench testing at each station for verification.

EDIUS is software-upgradable between versions (Neo, Express, Pro, and Elite), so that users can have the exact functionality and constant performance they require.